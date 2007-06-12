Celebrities

"Making time for family is the most important thing to me," says the proud dad-of-two who picked up his award this week
Photo: © Rex
Freddie, pictured with his daughter Holly celebrating England's Ashes victory in 2005, beat off competition from Peter Andre and David Beckham
Photo: © Alphapress.com

Cricketer Freddie named top celebrity dad of the year

15 JUNE 2007

England cricket hero Freddie Flintoff has clearly bowled over his fans with his parenting skills after winning the Celebrity Dad Of The Year title. Father to kids Holly, two, and one-year-old Corey, the honour will make Father's Day on Sunday even more special than usual for the sports star.

"Being a dad is a tough job, especially as I travel so much with the team," admitted the 29-year-old as he picked up his award on Thursday. "Making time for family is the most important thing to me and I am touched that the public have acknowledged that."

The devoted dad, who flew back home last March while captaining his side in the middle of the test series in India to see new-born Corey and wife Rachel, batted away stiff competition from singer Peter Andre - who came second in the poll by Virgin Money. Also in the top five were father of three David Beckham, chancellor Gordon Brown and former Beatle Sir Paul McCartney.

Click here for a look at the celebrity dads who can't help waxing lyrical about the joys of parenthood

