Geri shapes up with her incredible hulk

15 JUNE 2007



In a scene worthy of British comedy act Little and Large, Geri Halliwell stepped out for a fitness session with a trainer at least twice her size on Thursday. At 6ft 5in the beefy instructor, who doubles as her bodyguard, towered over his 5ft-2in client and positively dwarfed the star's shih-tzu dog.



The pair set out for a power walk in a North London park with Geri displaying her toned figure in sporty leggings and a tight top. Since giving birth to daughter Bluebell Madonna last May, Geri has often been seen taking in outdoor exercise near her home to get in shape. And, with her muscular companion by her side, she is undoubtedly put through her paces.



Perhaps her workouts are in preparation for a Spice Girls comeback which looks to be on the cards after Melanie Chisholm, who has previously ruled out a reunion, did a U-turn. "Nothing has been agreed but it could happen," she confirmed. "We all think it would be nice to just do a final farewell, a bit of nostalgia, a big thank you to all the fans globally," says the former Sporty Spice. "There's no way we'd reform for good though because I love being a solo artist. That fulfils me. The Spice Girls would just be a bit of fun."



Speculation is that the reunion will happen before the end of the year and the girl group will perform at six huge gigs in cities such as Las Vegas, London and Tokyo. They are also due to release a greatest hits album along with a couple of new tracks.