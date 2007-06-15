Camilla's son and daughter add spice to chefs' wedding

Foodie Tom Parker Bowles and his seven-months-pregnant wife Sara Buys headed the line-up of society guests when two well-known chefs walked down the aisle on Thursday. At the romantic white wedding in London, Marco Pierre White protégé Amber Nuttall pledged her troth to restaurateur Tom Aikens, famous for becoming Britain's youngest holder of two Michelin stars in 1999 aged just 26.



For the afternoon ceremony at Chelsea's Royal Hospital Church, Sara wore a flattering smock-style dress, but as the UK Harpers Bazaar style editor she couldn't resist a touch of high fashion, donning a pair of vertigo-inducing heels as well. The fashionista and her food writer husband are to become first-time parents in September much to the delight of his mother, the Duchess of Cornwall, who is said to be "absolutely over the moon".



Also turning out to see their friends exchange vows were Tom's sister Laura Lopes and her husband Harry. For the couple, who married just over a year ago, the nuptials must have brought back memories of their own special day, at which Camilla and the Prince of Wales were the guests of honour.