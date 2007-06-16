Celebrities

News

PROMOTION

PROMOTION

Manchester United player Gary and his bride leave the northern city's cathedral to be greeted by hundreds of well-wishers
Photo: © PA
Click on photos for gallery

His teammate Wayne and fiancée Coleen were among the guests toasting the newlyweds
Photo: © PA

Also tying the knot on Saturday was another Man United star, Michael Carrick who wed girlfriend Lisa
Photo: © PA

Four fabulous matches as England stars wed

16 JUNE 2007

In a series of unmissable fixtures, four England footballers married their girlfiends over the weekend. With some of the beautiful game's most high-profile names looking on - including Wayne Rooney, who was accompanied by fiancée Coleen McLoughlin - Manchester United's Gary Neville pledged himself to Emma Hadfield on Saturday.

The wedding at Manchester Cathedral was full of the excitement of a big match, with the arrival of the bride and groom and their guests, led by Gary's teammates Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes, greeted by hundreds of well-wishers. And, later, when the new Mr and Mrs Neville emerged from the historic cathedral out onto a red carpet, they were showered by cream rose petals and cheered by the crowd.

The only notable absentee was David Beckham, who was unable to return the favour Gary did him in 1999 by being best man, as he had his own pressing engagement - a crucial game with Real Madrid.

Also tying the knot were Michael Carrick and Lisa Roughhead, who held a romantic country celebration at St Peter's Church in Wymondham, Leicestershire.

Saturday's hat-trick of weddings was completed by the nuptials of Liverpool's Steven Gerrard and Alex Curran at Cliveden House Hotel. On Friday England captain John Terry had kicked off the sporting aces celebrating a new chapter as married men, by walking down the aisle with Toni Poole at festivities reportedly costing £1-million at Blenheim Palace in Woodstock, Oxfordshire.

Share this article: AddThis Social Bookmark Button

Want to get sharing?


What is Yahoo! Buzz?

newsletter sign up

Your e-mail:

Latest News

ADVERTISING

BLOG

PROFILE


Lindsay Lohan

ONLINE POLL

Sorry - voting has now closed

VIDEO


New Quantum Of Solace trailer

VIDEO


All the shows from New York Fashion Week

HOROSCOPE

Make hellomagazine.com your home page | Advertising in the magazine | Advertising on the website | Disclaimer

Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico

© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved. Click here to let us bring the news to you! AddThis Feed Button