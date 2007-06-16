Four fabulous matches as England stars wed

In a series of unmissable fixtures, four England footballers married their girlfiends over the weekend. With some of the beautiful game's most high-profile names looking on - including Wayne Rooney, who was accompanied by fiancée Coleen McLoughlin - Manchester United's Gary Neville pledged himself to Emma Hadfield on Saturday.



The wedding at Manchester Cathedral was full of the excitement of a big match, with the arrival of the bride and groom and their guests, led by Gary's teammates Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes, greeted by hundreds of well-wishers. And, later, when the new Mr and Mrs Neville emerged from the historic cathedral out onto a red carpet, they were showered by cream rose petals and cheered by the crowd.



The only notable absentee was David Beckham, who was unable to return the favour Gary did him in 1999 by being best man, as he had his own pressing engagement - a crucial game with Real Madrid.



Also tying the knot were Michael Carrick and Lisa Roughhead, who held a romantic country celebration at St Peter's Church in Wymondham, Leicestershire.



Saturday's hat-trick of weddings was completed by the nuptials of Liverpool's Steven Gerrard and Alex Curran at Cliveden House Hotel. On Friday England captain John Terry had kicked off the sporting aces celebrating a new chapter as married men, by walking down the aisle with Toni Poole at festivities reportedly costing £1-million at Blenheim Palace in Woodstock, Oxfordshire.