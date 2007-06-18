Tom and Katie cheer Becks to victory in his last Spanish match

As the whistle blew on his final winning appearance for Real Madrid before his £128-million move to California, a proud David Beckham called his three boys onto the pitch to join in the celebrations. Also watching as his team scooped the coveted La Liga title were his Hollywood friends Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes.



And, with his parents and sister there as well for the big night in the Bernabeu Stadium the sporting ace, who now joins Major League soccer team LA Galaxy, had the full support of his nearest and dearest. "(My family) have been with me for four years in Spain and they've been through the ups and downs," said the football hero afterwards. "They felt the euphoria tonight."



Currently Atlantic hopping to facilitate the family's move stateside, Victoria had cleared her diary to make sure she was back in Europe cheering on her husband. Beside her in the stands were their movie star pals, who at one point were whooping and clapping along with the other fans caught up in the feverish excitement of the match. Only their oversize sunglasses at the night-time game signalled their status as Tinseltown hotshots.



The last few weeks have capped an exciting revival of fortunes for Becks. As well as his cherished England recall, the player got a wonderful send-off, since Sunday's game marked the 30th occasion Los Blancos - 'The Whites', as Real Madrid are known - have won the league trophy.