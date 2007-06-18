Ellen crowned queen of Daytime Emmys at LA ceremony

Ellen DeGeneres must be running out of space for her various awards. The US comedian has added another two gongs to her current haul in one night after sweeping the board at the Daytime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Accompanied by her proud partner, former Ally McBeal actress Portia de Rossi, she won the top prize for best talk show and best host for the fourth year running.



But Ellen modestly revealed the award for best talk show really belonged to Rosie O'Donnell: "This was the year she should have won". Guests at the ceremony, which took place at the legendary Kodak theatre, included other well-known faces on the American small screen such as Jerry Springer.



If there had been an award for most glamorous appearance, it would undoubtedly have gone to covergirl Tyra Banks - who made a showstopping appearance in a bronze Roberto Cavalli gown. The host of America's Next Top Model, who also has her own talk show, enjoyed an on-stage one-to-one with Sesame Street favourite Elmo - played by Kevin Clash, who tied for the best perfomer in a children's series.