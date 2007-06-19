Beckhams and Cruises burn the midnight oil in Madrid

19 JUNE 2007



When David Beckham and his wife Victoria went out to celebrate his Real Madrid team's league victory, who better to help get the party started than their new LA neighbours Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes. The group painted the Spanish capital red until 7.30am, first enjoying a meal at swanky Madrid restaurant Txistu - where the star midfielder apparently tucked into a hearty meal of steak, while Victoria kept to a fruity plate of pineapple and strawberries.



"A huge cheer went up when David arrived," says a source at the eatery. "The atmosphere was electric - many of the other players had also booked tables here." Afterwards they moved on to trendy nightclub Shabay where they stayed on into the small hours, Spanish style. Fashion designer Victoria was the epitome of glam in a cleavage-boosting little black dress and bright pink belt, while her husband was smart in a designer suit.



Katie, who recently had her hair cut in a similar style to her British pal, and Tom, meanwhile, underlined their Hollywood credentials with dark shades - despite it being night-time. They had earlier watched David's team clinch victory at the city's Bernabeu stadium, where footie fan Tom showed his support by waving a giant Real Madrid scarf above his head.



The pair had flown in from Germany, where Tom spent several days negotiating financing for a new film, and stayed on in Europe for the wedding of the actor's friend, Australian billionaire James Packer. Once back in LA, however, the Mission: Impossible star is set to throw a big welcome bash for David and Victoria.