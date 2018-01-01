Justin's girl Jessica is a big hit with his mum

20 JUNE 2007



Meeting your boyfriend's mother can be a daunting prospect, but Jessica Biel took it in all in her leggy stride on a sightseeing trip in Sweden with Justin Timberlake's mum Lynn. The pair were all smiles as they set off for to explore Stockholm where the fresh-faced R&B star is performing.



The two ladies seemed very much in sync as they set off, both casually dressed in jeans and sneakers, which Lynn had teamed with a t-shirt from her son's fashion label William Rast.



The Sexyback performer apparently banned Jessica, 25, from accompanying him on tour after she proved too much of a distraction during his visit to the UK. But Justin's resistance seems to have crumbled, with the attractive actress, to whom he was first linked in January, once again by his side in Scandinavia.



"I can't resist a pretty face," he'd reportedly said. "It (isn't) a good idea. Jessica met up with me in Manchester, but for Paris I told her categorically no. This tour is really important for me so there's no question of playing sweethearts."



That's exactly what the lovebirds were doing though, when they were spotted dining with a group of friends at a restaurant in the Swedish capital on Monday. "They seemed like an ordinary couple in love," the owner Elias Karroum said. "They were very sweet."