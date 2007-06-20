Robbie Williams and Max Beesley on the ball in LA

His formidable music career means Robbie Williams is more than used to scoring in the charts. The former Take That star has been triumphing in a completely different field lately, however, going from Top Of The Pops to top of the league with his US football team LA Vale. The hunky Hollywood resident and his American and expat teammates currently hold the coveted number one ranking in the amateur Los Angeles premiere league.



The side - set up by footie-mad Robbie in 2005 and named after his beloved English favourites Stoke-On-Trent's Port Vale - certainly looked the part when they took to a Santa Monica pitch for a match against rivals Penmar this week. Vale's strip, which comprises a white T-shirt and black shorts, is almost identical to the home colours worn by the UK team.



And boosting the British quotient was special guest player Max Beesley, Robbie's visiting Talk To Me actor pal. The pair - who met when they were teenagers and cemented their friendship touring together in Robbie's Take That days - clearly still make a winning team.



Despite the team's success, captain Robbie is on the lookout for new recruits. The 33-year-old recently placed an ad in an LA newspaper asking "serious ballers" aged between 18 and 35 to get in touch. Perhaps he's looking to beef up his side in case fellow Brit David Beckham challenges them to a friendly kick about when he arrives next month to play for major league soccer team LA Galaxy.