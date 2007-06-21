Passionate Heidi and Kate get smoochy with their men

Love was in the air on both sides of the Atlantic this week as two A-list ladies got passionate with their husbands during a night out. With the New York party in full swing around them, Heidi Klum still took the opportunity to enjoy a tender moment with her musician husband Seal. Meanwhile, in London, Kate Beckinsale was sharing a sizzling smooch with her director love Len Wiseman at a post-screening party for Die Hard 4.0



German-born model Heidi wed her Grammy-winning beau on a Mexico beach in May 2005. And judging by the display of affection at Wednesday's jewellery launch party, their union has lost none of its romance.



Also clearly enjoying married life are Kate and her American-born spouse. The lovebirds seemed oblivious to other guests at the London after-party for the latest instalment in the Die Hard series. Sharing a slow number on the dance floor with her love, British-born Kate - stunning in a figure-hugging white Herve Leger dress - enveloped him in a passionate embrace before bestowing a lingering smacker on his lips.



The elegant brunette met her husband-to-be on the set of set of Vampire film Underworld and wed him in Bel Air in May 2004.