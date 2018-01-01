'Strong' Paris pens a personal letter to supportive fan

21 JUNE 2007



As Paris Hilton prepares to walk free from a Californian detention centre on Monday, she has been making use of her alone time to respond to fan letters - communications which she clearly appreciates. One of her missives to an unidentified fan says: "I read your letter and just wanted to thank you for your kind words of love and support. The fact that you took time out of your day to write me truly means the world. Especially at such a difficult and scary time in my life."



The heiress, who also made sure she sent her dad Rick a Father's Day card recently, adds: "But I am being strong and trying to make the best out of the situation. And the letters I'm receiving really do put a smile on my face as I sit here in my cell, sad and alone. Love Paris Hilton xoxo". Her rep has confirmed the missive's authenticity, saying: "She has been trying to respond to her fans as they write, personally."



According to the Simple Life star's parents, Paris has been "settling in" and adjusting to her surroundings. "She sees a light at the end of the tunnel," said Rick in an interview on American TV. "She has been there for quite a while, and I think she's doing, considering the circumstances, very well."



And one friend who visited her in jail says the party girl - who has to wear an orange uniform during her stay - is as gorgeous as ever. "She looked so beautiful," said actress Julie Araskog. "No make-up; she is naturally beautiful. I was stunned. She was as beautiful as she is with make-up."