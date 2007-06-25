DNA test proves Eddie is father of Mel B's daughter Angel

Eddie Murphy has been confirmed as the father of Mel B's 11-week-old child Angel Iris. A recent paternity test proved what the former Spice Girl has insisted all along.



The result means the little girl will have a claim to the Dreamgirls star's £65 million fortune, along with his six other children.



Shortly after the birth, Leeds-born Melanie revealed her daughter had Eddie's "big smile and dimples". In the same report, she said that despite everything that's happened she still had feelings for the Hollywood actor, whom she dated for seven months. "Eddie will always be part of my life," declared the 33-year-old. "I'll always love him."



While the outcome of the test brings to a close a difficult chapter in her personal affairs, Mel is celebrating a new dawn in her professional life. The Spice Girls are reuniting for one last tour in time for Christmas, singing their classic hits plus one each of their solo releases. Their former mentor Simon Fuller has promised fans that "with the band's unique history you can be sure to expect the unexpected".