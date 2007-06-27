Tim's wife Lucy cheers him on to Wimbledon victory against Moya

As Wimbledon got underway this week, no-one was more caught up in the action than Tim Henman's wife Lucy. The pretty blonde was court-side to watch her Oxford-born husband flying the flag for Britain in an heroic four-hour battle against Spaniard Carlos Moya. And as the match concluded on Tuesday morning, with one of the first highlights of the competition, her delight at her sporting spouse's victory was clear for all to see.



Leaping up excitedly from her seat, the expectant mum-of-two - stylishly-understated in a chocolate brown linen jacket and pashmina-style scarf - cheered enthusiastically as her husband of eight years brought the epic duel to a triumphant close.



And she wasn't the only one impressed by the performance of the former world number four, who's suffered from back injuries and poor form this year. He also earned words of praise from commentator John McEnroe. "The simple fact is that he gives everything he's got," said the retired tennis legend. Tim will now face another Spaniard, Feliciano Lopez, in the second round on Wednesday in what many believe may be the 32-year-old's last Wimbledon.



The man himself refuses to be drawn on his future, however. "I had a long chat with Agassi about retirement last year at the US Open. He told me that he had pushed his body until he felt like he couldn’t take it any more," he explained, adding that Andre had emphasised he'd wanted to make sure the day he hung up his racquet as a professional tennis player he was retiring, not quitting. "And those are two very different scenarios. I could stop tomorrow, but that would be quitting and there is no way I am going to do that."