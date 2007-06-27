Tiger and wife Elin introduce their precious cub

Less than a week after her birth little Sam Alexis Wood stars in her first photoshoot along with her golf pro dad, mum Elin and their two dogs
"This is far more important than golf," says Tiger about becoming a dad for the first time
27 JUNE 2007
In one image the golfing World Number One hugs Sam close to his chest, while his Swedish other half wraps her arms protectively around the pair. Another picture shows him gazing mesmerised at the face of the sleeping babe, who has a generous sprinkling of dark hair.
Famously driven when it comes to the game which has made him a household name, Tiger has been true to his word in re-ordering his priorities. He skipped this week's US PGA Buick Open so he could spend as much time as possible with Elin and Sam.