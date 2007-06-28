Celebrities

Sin City star Rosario was making sure she made the most of the capital's social scene as she hit Home House as well as Dita's bash on the same night
Photo: © Getty Images
Tania, Trinny and Heather made a glamorous trio at the summer soiree
Photo: © Getty Images

Rosario adds transatlantic glam to London house party

28 JUNE 2007

With Royal Ascot and the Chelsea Flower show already behind us, the British summer social scene is well under way. So it was no surprise to see a host of cocktail dress-clad beauties flocking to hip members' club Home House this week for an upmarket magazine bash. And adding some Hollywood credentials to the quintessentially English guest-list, which included Prince Charles' second cousin India Hicks, was Rosario Dawson.

The gorgeous Sin City actress, who also attended burlesque dancer Dita Von Teese's party the same night, was pretty as a picture in an ivory dress at the do hosted by Tatler magazine. Also putting on their glad-rags were TV girls Tania Bryer, chic in a black slip of a dress topped with a feathery bolero, and Trinny Woodall - who donned an armful of sparkly bracelets which she could well have picked up during pal Elizabeth Hurley's Indian nuptials.

It wasn't just a ladies' night out, however. Art dealer and man about town Tim Jefferies was ready to party alongside his stunning girlfriend, model Malin Johansson, while a tanned Caprice Bourret turned up on the arm of beau John Hitchcox, the property developer she recently described as her "perfect man".

