Victoria and Jamie check out Dita Von Tees' winning form

The fledgling British talents were among the celebrity crowd watching a close-of-tour performance in London by burlesque dancer Dita
The beautiful American has enjoyed an enormous amount of success with her alternative career choice, something which new music scene arrival Victoria - pictured at the bash with Aerosmith's Steven Tyler - is presumably looking to replicate in her own field
28 JUNE 2007
Just at the beginning of promising careers in their chosen fields, jazz sensation Victoria Hart and aspiring actress Jamie Winstone both got a chance this week to take inspiration from a lady who has carved out a successful niche for herself in an unusual area.
The pair were among the celeb crowd who turned out to catch the finale of Dita Von Teese's latest burlesque world tour, in which the 37-year-old American got up-close and personal with a nine-foot lipstick during the show-stopping performance at London's Bloomsbury Ballroom.
Looking to enjoy similar levels of distinction on the music scene is former singing waitress Victoria. The 18-year-old blonde chanteuse, who was snapped at the party with Aerosmith's Steven Tyler, has already become accustomed to mingling with famous faces it seems. Since entertaining the Oceans Thirteen cast in Cannes, she's been in demand on all sides as well as being inundated with offers of work.
Also getting a rung on the career ladder is Ray Winstone's daughter, Jamie. The 22-year-old actress, who caught snappers' attention with her dramatic smoky eye makeup, has just finished lensing her first major feature film, Donkey Punch, in South Africa.
Meanwhile, upping the bash's Tinseltown quotient was established US TV hunk Jessie Metcalfe, of Desperate Housewives fame, who looked dashing as ever dressed down in jeans.
