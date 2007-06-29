Andie shows off daughter Rainey at jet-set bash

29 JUNE 2007



Not everyone has been fortunate enough to inherit genes as gorgeous as those of Andie MacDowell, but her daughter Rainey Qualley clearly hit the genetic jackpot. The 18-year-old, who has the same startling good looks as her famous mum, joined the Four Weddings And A Funeral actress at New York's Lincoln Center on Thursday to help celebrate Qatar Airways' inaugural flight to the Big Apple.



Rainey wasn't the only offspring of a famous parent to make the guest list. Also upping her profile was Ally Hilfiger, the pretty TV presenter daughter of designer Tommy Hilfiger.



Other New York locals invited to the event included new parents Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard. Holding hands and smiling from ear to ear, they seemed to be relishing the chance for a night on the town together before returning to their eight-month-old daughter Ramona.



They would have had plenty of parenting tales to swap, no doubt, with fellow guests Donald Trump and his wife Melania, whose son Barron was also born last year. Diana Ross and actress Chloe Sevigny rounded up the star-studded guest list.