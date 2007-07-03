Home-grown race star Lewis joins Diddy for fragrance launch

3 JULY 2007



Fresh from wowing audiences at the Concert For Diana at Wembley, rap superstar P Diddy had his own special party to attend on Monday night.



The music mogul - real name Sean Combs - was joined by some of the UK's hottest young stars as he launched his new fragrance, Unforgiven, in the UK.



Among the British celeb set invited to join him at an exclusive dinner was Lewis Hamilton, the racing star who's changed the face of Formula One with record breaking finishes in his debut year in Grand Prix. The 22-year-old rookie McClaren driver is fast becoming used to keeping A-list company, having met up with Jude Law at last month's Monaco Grand Prix and mingled with Diddy and hip hop star Pharrell Williams at the exclusive gala to mark the UK debut of the rapper's fragrance.



Back from the US where she's presenting So You Think You Can Dance was Britain's own Cat Deeley - stunning in a gold-detailed blue dress. Also catching up with Diddy after performing with him the previous day at the royal music fest was chanteuse Lily Allen, who was accompanied by her boyfriend of three years DJ Seb Chew.