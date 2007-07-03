Celebrities

News

PROMOTION

PROMOTION

Kim, who was sporting a painted bloom on her cheek, is a professional gardener herself and the author of several gardening books
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos to enlarge

Esther was clearly taking no chances with the UK's current weather conditions and was togged out for a downpour
Photo: © Rex

Kim and Esther join in horticultural fun at Hampton Court

3 JULY 2007

Green-fingered celebrities Kim Wilde and Esther Rantzen braved soggy conditions this week when they attended the charity gala preview of the Hampton Court Flower Show, the largest of its kind in the world. Kim, 46, was clearly in flower-power mode - sporting a painted bloom on her cheek as she inspected a children's garden.

The pop singer will have cast an expert eye over the horticultural offerings at the Tudor venue as she's a professional gardener herself and the author of several gardening books including one for children. Her expertise, however, didn't mean she was any the less squeamish when someone held a worm near her face - causing her to wrinkle her nose in mock horror.

TV presenter Esther, meanwhile, proved prepared for the elements as she arrived bearing a lilac umbrella and wearing some fetching flower-painted purple wellies and a bright red mac. The exhibition runs until July 8 and features a host of show gardens, water features and conceptual design ideas.

Share this article: AddThis Social Bookmark Button

Want to get sharing?


What is Yahoo! Buzz?

newsletter sign up

Your e-mail:

Latest News

ADVERTISING

BLOG

PROFILE


Lindsay Lohan

ONLINE POLL

Sorry - voting has now closed

VIDEO


New Quantum Of Solace trailer

VIDEO


All the shows from New York Fashion Week

HOROSCOPE

Make hellomagazine.com your home page | Advertising in the magazine | Advertising on the website | Disclaimer

Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico

© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved. Click here to let us bring the news to you! AddThis Feed Button