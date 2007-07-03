UK small screen star Henry cements his 'Lost' credentials

Two years ago he was among the ranks of the virtually unknown - one of the vaguely familiar TV faces known to viewers from small parts on British shows like Casualty, Midsomer Murders and Two Thousand Acres Of Sky. Now, hunky half Scottish-half Peruvian actor Henry Ian Cusick has joined the likes of former EastEnder Michelle Ryan and ER actress Parminder Nagra in taking his career to new heights with a key role in a hit US show, as Lost's mysterious castaway Desmond.



The handsome actor - who joined two of his co-stars to attend the opening party of a new Italian TV film festival this week - has emerged as one of the show's key players in series three.



And it's not just viewers who've taken him to their hearts. Henry's strong bond with co-stars Jorge Garcia, who plays Hugo 'Hurley' Reyes and Terry O'Quinn, aka John Locke, was there for all to see this week as the trio stood side by side in the Italian capital. And even though Henry joined in season two - after he impressed bosses with an audition tape he sent from the UK - he seems just as much a part of the family.



The actor moved his family from London to the Hawaiian island of Oahu last summer when bosses confirmed he would take up a regular role in the series. And that wasn't the only life-changing event. He also tied the knot with Annie, his partner of 14 years - with whom he has three children, Eli, 13, Lucas, nine, and seven year-old Esau - as visa restrictions would have meant she could only stay for three months at a time.



Henry and his fellow Lost stars will return to the jungle when they begin lensing series four in August.