'Role model' Paris starts afresh in rented Malibu beach pad

4 JULY 2007



She vowed to change her party-going ways, be a "role model" for her young fans and "use her fame in a good way" upon her release from an LA correctional facility. And now it seems Paris Hilton has taken the first steps to achieving her new life aims. Fresh from a Hawaiian holiday, the hotel heiress has spoken out to fans on the internet, urging them not to drink and drive. She has also rented a peaceful Malibu beach house - a move which is thought to be an effort to separate herself from the heart of the LA party scene.



"Happy 4th of July everyone, and remember to be responsible and have a designated driver!," the 26-year-old writes on her MySpace web page. She also adds: "The past month has inspired me to move forward with some exciting new projects, so I will keep you posted."



Her base for the summer will apparently be the luxury $2.9 million beachfront house right on the water which the socialite moved into this week. The two-storey house covers 2,250 square feet and has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.



And it seems her family are rallying round the Simple Life star as she looks to find new meaning in her life. Her parents, Rick and Kathy Hilton are reported to be looking at renting a house nearby for the summer so they can be close to their daughter.