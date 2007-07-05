Elizabeth's boy Damien gets mischievous at charity dog show

There was one particular pup who was especially playful at a children's charity dog show this week. Elizabeth Hurley's five-year-old son Damian amused onlookers by twice lifting up the hem of his mother's polka dot dress as she tried to select the competition's canine winner.



"It was very funny," a bystander told a British newspaper. "She turned her back to talk to someone and he was instantly playing with her skirt and then he lifted it up. She took it in her stride, though, smoothing it down and stooping from her incredibly high heels to talk to him again."



The mischievous display took place as the model braved torrential rain to join her close friend, style guru Trinny Woodall, at MacMillan Cancer Support's Dog Day. The annual event takes place at London's Royal Hospital Chelsea and features competitions like perkiest pup and waggiest tail as well as doggy displays and children's entertainment.



Liz took a shine to one particular puppy, a tiny Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, but there was no sign of her own four-legged friend, black Labrador Emily. She said she had left Emily at home in Gloucestershire with her husband, Indian businessman Arun Nayar.