The 22-year-old rising Formula One star was racing ahead on the social circuit this week as he joined Crash actress Thandie at a charity bash
Veteran sporting star Gary Lineker was also among the celeb guests tucking into Gordon Ramsay's special menu
Track ace Lewis' social life continues to move up a gear

5 JULY 2007

It's been quite a week for home-grown racing talent Lewis Hamilton. Fresh from hanging out with hip-hop star Pharrell Williams and P Diddy at a party to launch the rap mogul's new fragrance, the rookie McClaren driver further revved up his social life on Wednesday night by mingling with a host of established names, including silver screen beauty Thandie Newton, at a glitzy Formula One charity bash.

The 22-year-old track ace Lewis wasn't the only sporting star attending the gala in aid of Great Ormond Street Hospital Children's Charity. Also supporting the event were four-time Olympic gold heptathlon medallist Denise Lewis and footballer turned TV presenter Gary Lineker.

Also representing the TV world was Little Britain's David Walliams and glam husband-and-wife team Tess Daly and Vernon Kay. All of whom joined fellow guests tucking into a menu assembled by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.

