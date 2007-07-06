Tara and Joan get a touch of frost at Sir David's summer party



One of the glitziest names on the guest list was Joan Collins. Defying the inclement weather in her inimitable style, wearing a white jacket and pearls, the actress arrived on the arm of handsome husband Percy Gibson.



Equally glamorous but rather more daringly attired was Tara Palmer-Tomkinson, who sent the snappers into a frenzy with her choice of a backless beaded gown. Funnyman Rowan Atkinson also grabbed some of the limelight by pulling one of his famous Mr Bean faces as he turned up brandishing an umbrella to ward off the rain.



Another Sir, this time of the pop variety - Elton John - was also to be seen holding court with his partner David Furnish. The rock royals would no doubt have found time to chat with their good pal Lulu.



In the past the event has served as the backdrop for a first public outing - that of glamorous divorcee Jemima Khan and Hugh Grant. While for another couple - Chris Tarrant and his ex-wife Ingrid - champagne and canapes in the Frost garden signified an end rather than a beginning.