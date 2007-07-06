David and girlfriend Sofia join the festival set at Chiswick House

A few drops of rain couldn't put off London's enthusiastic celebrity festival-goers on Thursday at a Chiswick House event organised by members' club Soho House. Doctor Who star David Tennant and his beautiful actress girlfriend Sophia Myles - whom he met in October 2005 after she appeared in the time-travel series - were among those refusing to let the weather put a dampener on the outdoor gig.



David, who begins filming his third series as the Doctor in Cardiff on Monday, was among those enjoying musical performances from the likes of Natasha Bedingfield and Lily Allen. The Time Lord may also have been mulling over the question "to be, or not to be", as it emerged this week he is in talks to play Hamlet with the Royal Shakespeare Company next summer.



Among the other couples cosying up under their trendy brollies were TV presenter Jamie Theakston and his fiancée Sophie Siegle - who works for the private members club but was clearly off-duty for the day. Dance-floor diva Sophie Ellis Bextor, however, was working as one of the event's headline-acts. She made it a family affair, though - bringing along husband Richard Jones and their three-year-old boy Sonny.