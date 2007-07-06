Lindsay, Paris and fellow beach babes hit shore for July 4 celebrations

There was only one place to be on July 4 for Hollywood's hottest young things - Malibu beach. Mean Girls starlet Lindsay Lohan followed up her 21st birthday bash on the shore with another day of partying at an event at a $30 million Malibu beach house.



Looking the ultimate beach babe in her white bikini top and tiny denim shorts, she enjoyed the Independence Day festivities with her mum Dina, sister Aliana, little brother Dakota and on-off boyfriend Calum Best. Paris Hilton, who lives two doors down, popped over just before 5pm with her sister Nicky. Wearing a flowing floral dress and looking relaxed after her recent Hawaiian break, the heiress mingled with guests, but is believed not to have crossed paths with Lindsay, with whom she fell out last year.



Elsewhere along the popular shoreline there was plenty of frolicking in the surf at a get-together hosted by singer and actress Hilary Duff, where guests included Nicole Richie's former beau Jody Brenner. At one point the 19-year-old Lizzy McGuire star - who is touring Canada and the US this summer - even persuaded a photographer to let her and her big sister Haylie bury him in sand.