A good match for Venus as she finds love with pro golfer

6 JULY 2007



Double Olympic gold tennis champ Venus Williams has found a love match. The 13-time Grand Slam winner - who last year described herself as being "very single" - has spoken for the first time about her boyfriend of six months, professional golfer Hank Kuehne.



And her Dallas-born beau watched from the sidelines this week as Venus, 27, smashed into the women's semi-finals of Wimbledon. It marked the first time in her career that a boyfriend has accompanied her to a Grand Slam event.



"He's very supportive. I love having him here," she said. "He's a great guy, he understands competition."



Hank, real name Henry August Kuehne II plays on the US PGA Tour and the lesser Nationwide Tour, where he has triumphed several times. He has been romantically linked to former pop star and American Idol judge Paula Abdul in the past and has a one-year-old son, Henry August Kuehne III with his former wife Nicole.



The handsome sports star, who has picked up £1.3 million in career earnings, also seems to be a hit with his girlfriend's father and coach, Richard Williams. "(Hank's) a super top guy," he says. "And he's a major league guy, too, so he knows about sports. It's great to have him on board."