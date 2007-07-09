Former spouses Billie and Chris to wed new partners

Just a month after their divorce was finalised, Billie Piper and Chris Evans look set to start a new chapter in their lives. Hot on the heels of the news that the Radio 2 DJ is apparently planning to wed his girlfriend Natasha Shishmanian this summer, former wife Billie is reported to be heading down the aisle with her actor boyfriend Laurence Fox.



The former Dr Who star and her beau, who have recently moved together into a £1-million cottage in Midhurst, West Sussex, are understood to have booked a small venue in the Cotswolds and are planning an intimate ceremony for family and friends at the end of July.



"Billie and Lawrence have called to let a few people know about the wedding," a source told a British newspaper. "It's a small affair. They don't want a showbiz event - just a lovely day for everyone."



The former chart topper-turned-thesp met 28-year-old Laurence, who's part of the famous Fox acting dysnasty, at rehearsals last year for West End play Treats, in which they are both currently appearing.



Chris meanwhile has found love again in the arms of professional golfer Natasha, and is understood to be planning an August wedding in Portugal, close to his villa in the Algarve.