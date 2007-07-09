Eva and Tony's marriage blessed in a fairytale Parisian ceremony

9 JULY 2007



After a low-key civil wedding on Friday, Eva Longoria got the kind of star-studded church do that would have had her Desperate Housewives alter-ego Gabrielle in raptures. With romantic Paris as the backdrop to the nuptials, the TV beauty tied the knot with her French beau, basketball ace Tony Parker this weekend.



While the actress was keeping her bridal gown under wraps, the other Wisteria Lane ladies, including Teri Hatcher - who'd chosen a floor-length, turquoise affair - kept photographers happy showing off their finery outside the church of Saint Germain I'Auxerrois.



Teri, who plays the show's ditzy single mum Susan, arrived hand-in-hand with her nine-year-old daughter Emerson Rose. She was followed by Felicity Huffman and Nicollette Sheridan - looking a world away from her brash on-screen character in layers of pale pink chiffon.



After the Roman Catholic blessing guests, who numbered Jessica Alba and Thierry Henri among them, were whisked off a glittering reception in the Vaux-le-Victome Chateau, just south of the French capital. And the party went on into the small hours at the exquisite venue, which had been decked out in red - the colour chosen by Eva and Tony for their special day.