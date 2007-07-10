Becks' new team counting seconds till his US debut

Ever since David Beckham signed on the dotted line with American soccer team LA Galaxy in January - a deal worth an estimated £128 million – anticipation over his arrival has been mounting stateside. And as his first official appearance approaches, excitement is reaching fever pitch - especially with his new team, which has posted a clock on its official website counting down to the new arrival's first public appearance at LA's Home Depot Center Stadium on Friday.



Once the British footie ace joins his new team on July 21, life at the 27,000-capacity stadium will change forever. And with Beckham mechandise and match tickets selling out fast, there is pressure on the 32-year-old to live up to the hype, at the same time adjusting to his new life - something team president Alexi Lala is very aware of.



"We have to recognise he's not a robot. He is a human being and we want to make sure he's comfortable with a brand new team," Alexi told the American press this week. "It will take a while for him to adjust."



And it's not just a new professional stomping ground David will need to get used to. Life in the family's new $22-million Beverly Hills villa with wife Victoria and sons Brookyn, nine, Romeo, four and two year-old Cruz, will also be very different from his experiences in Madrid and the UK.



Becks isn't the only one who'll need time to adapt. Ahead of this week's move, the former Spice Girl spoke to a US newspaper about the family's relocation, revealing the couple's sons are a little confused about where they're going. "(They) actually think they're moving to Disneyland," she said.