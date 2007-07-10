Penny Lancaster heads up an afternoon of fun at the polo

hellomagazineWeb
Carrying a signed momento from Rod as a prize, Penny breezes into the polo meet near the couple's Essex home
Also enjoying a day on the society circuit with a group of pals was Celebrity Big Brother contestant Danielle Lloyd
10 JULY 2007
While the summer polo season often provides sightings of the well-heeled and blue-blooded, the sport of kings is also gaining a following among a more eclectic crowd. And a recent meeting at Essex' Gaynes Park estate gave ample evidence of the new breed of polo goer.
Photographer and model Penny Lancaster dropped in on the proceedings as the Duke of Essex Trophy was contested. Still clearly floating on air after her romantic Italian wedding to Rod Stewart, the mother-of-one was wreathed in smiles as she arrived at the estate just down the road from the couple's £45-million mansion. Carrying an autographed case of the singer's discs, Penny was there to do the honours handing out prizes.
A slew of younger pop stars had also got wind of the society occasion. Liberty X singer Michelle Heaton was spotted sipping champagne with her husband Pop Idol contestant Andy Scott-Lee and their friend ex-Blue band member Antony Costa. Meanwhile, other well-known faces soaking up the atmosphere in the enclosure were Celebrity Big Brother participants Jade Goody and Danielle Lloyd.
