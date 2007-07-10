J Lo has Lisbon at her feet at Seven Wonders of the World unveiling

10 JULY 2007



Jennifer Lopez brought some New York zest to Lisbon where she entertained a throng of stars gathered to celebrate the announcement of the new Seven Wonders of the World.



The pop queen had the audience - which included two-time Oscar-winner Hilary Swank - eating out of her hand as she strutted her stuff in the Portuguese city's Stadium Of Light wearing curve-skimming black trousers and a waistcoat.



The contest to choose the modern version of the wonders of antiquity was decided by the votes of 200 million people around the world. And the Lisbon ceremony attracted 1.6 billion viewers, who were also treated to performances by nimble-footed flamenco dancer Joaquin Cortes and tenor Jose Carreras.



While many were anxious to learn who were the winners, other observers had just one question on their minds: who was Ben Kingsley's fabulously dressed co-host? Eventually both queries were answered.



The final list included the Great Wall of China, the Peruvian complex of Machu Picchu, India's Taj Mahal plus the Christ the Redeemer statue in Brazil and the Jordanian city of Petra. And the evening's elegant MC was actress Bipasha Basu, a Bollywood beauty who rivals Aishwarya Rai's reputation as Asia's most attractive woman.