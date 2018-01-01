Man about town Tim Jefferies to wed his Swedish model love

hellomagazineWeb
The London-based gallery owner and his model girlfriend of nine months, Malin Johansson, have become engaged
Photo: © Getty Images
10 JULY 2007
During his bachelor days Tim Jefferies was romantically linked to some of the world's most desirable women, including Kylie Minogue, Elle Macpherson and Claudia Schiffer. But the 45-year-old art gallery owner is finally ready to settle down it seems, after announcing his engagement to Swedish model Malin Johansson.
The couple, who have been dating for nine months, are reported to have become engaged in Rome over the weekend, during the 45th anniversary celebrations for fashion designer Valentino.
According to friends privy to the happy news the man about town popped the question to his blonde love over breakfast in bed, saying: "I don't want you to be my girlfriend anymore; I want you to be my wife." He then produced a sparkler, which he slipped onto her engagement finger.
The marriage will be Tim's second. He was briefly wed to Prince Andrew's former love Koo Stark, but the union broke down in 1984.
