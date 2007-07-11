Celebrities

The birthday girl was on effervescent form as showbiz pals Shane and Bradley appeared with her in London's Hackney Empire
Photo: © Rex
During the Radio 2 tribute Babs performed songs from hit British musicals including Oh! What A Lovely War , for which she won a Tony nomination
Photo: © Rex

Bubbly Barbara has a ball at 70th birthday tribute show

11 JULY 2007

Just shy of 70 showbiz legend Barbara Windsor has been showing she's still got one of the most charismatic personas in the entertainment world. The larger-than-life star lit up London's Hackney Empire theatre when she took part in a Radio 2 tribute special, which airs on August 3, days before her milestone birthday.

Joining the EastEnders matriarch for the musical performance celebrating her six decades in the business were friends such as Shane Richie - who ran the Queen Vic with her in the award-winning soap - and Coronation Street actor Bradley Walsh. Dressed in a yellow satin trouser suit, the petite actress took to that stage to belt out numbers from shows like Lionel Bart’s Oliver and Stop The World, I Want To Get Off.

One of the highlights came when the Carry On icon sang songs from Oh! What a Lovely War, the Broadway play which earned her a Tony Award nomination in 1965.

