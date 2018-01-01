Diddy and girlfriend Kim confirm they're no longer together

Sean 'Diddy' Coombs is a single man after splitting with long-term love Kim Porter, the mother of three of his four children. The model is said to have moved out of his New York city apartment and set up home on the other side of the continent in LA with their brood.



The couple are parents to Christian, nine, and seven-month-old twins D'Lila Star and Jessie James, as well as 13-year-old Justin - his son from a previous relationship - and her teenage son Quincy with American singer Al B Sure.



Just days ago the rap mogul's representatives denied US media reports that Diddy's party lifestyle, and in particular, his friendship with actress Sienna Miller had caused a rift. But, on Tuesday, his spokeswoman confirmed he and Kim have gone their separate ways.



This is not the first time they have broken off their relationship during ten tempestuous years together, though. They separated in the earlier part of this decade, with the flamboyant hip-hop star dating Jennifer Lopez for two years.



After his reconciliation with Kim in 2003, the multi-millionaire singer seemed happy to settle into the role of a family man. Tellingly, however, in an interview last December Diddy indicated he was not ready to tie the knot.



"I know Kim deserves to get married, but I'm just not ready," said the 37-year-old. "It's not a reflection on how much I love her. It's that I'm just learning how to be a good boyfriend. When I'm finished with this step, I'll move on to the next."