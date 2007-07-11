Actors, musicians and models turn Dublin into celebrity hotspot

The Emerald Isle is clearly the place to be at the moment with a slew of celebrities hot-footing it to Dublin. Sk8ter Girl Avril Lavigne scooted into town to perform at the Oxegen music festival recently, while heavyweight acting duo Susan Sarandon and Tim Robbins were taking some time out there from busy Hollywood careers.



The crowd at the pop extravaganza gave the punk princess a rapturous reception as she performed her hits against the backdrop of a banner decorated with a pink skull and cross bones motif.



Susan and Tim, meanwhile, are also familiar with Ireland's reputation for warmth and hospitality. Five years ago they starred in a sell-out run of their play The Guys at the Peacock Theatre. This time around the pair appeared in relaxed mode, having apparently left their teenage sons at home.



Another twosome enjoying the Irish city were supermodel Helena Christensen and her new companion Josh Hartnett. The couple have reportedly been dating for the last few weeks, and looked very comfortable in each other's company as they chatted over a meal of burger and chips.