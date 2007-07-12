Tennis beauties serve up full-on glamour in Hollywood

hellomagazineWeb
Serena looked ace in this flirty, chiffon cocktail dress at the ESPY awards in California
Russian tennis star Maria was recognised as the year's best international female athlete at the glitzy ceremony
12 JULY 2007
The ESPY awards are to the sports circuit what the Oscars are to Hollywood. So eager not to be outdone by Tinseltown's leading ladies, the golden girls of tennis put on a spectacular red-carpet display as they shimmied up to Los Angeles' Kodak Theatre.
Leading the charge was Serena Williams, stunning in a Grecian-style chiffon number topped off with a classic updo and diamond-drop necklace. The overall effect for a player known for her athletic prowess was undeniably flirty and feminine.
Fellow tennis ace Maria Sharapova, meanwhile, sent snappers into overdrive when she arrived to be named best international female athlete. The former world number one had poured her lithe six-foot frame into a striking leather dress with button embellishments.
The glamorous twosome were joined at the ceremony, sponsored by American TV channel ESPN, by a host of stars including Samuel L Jackson, Christian Slater and Mary J Blige.
