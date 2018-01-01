Posh and Becks bare all for sensual photoshoot

12 JULY 2007



As Victoria Beckham and her footie ace husband touch down across the pond to begin the next chapter of their lives this week, interest surrounding the famous family is at an all time high. So good news for any US fans looking to get their Beckham fix - the couple have marked their arrival with a rauncy photoshoot and candid interview in an American magazine.



Victoria, 33, reveals in this month's US style bible, W Magazine, that despite the challenges her marriage has faced, things with David are better than ever. "No one said marriage was going to be easy," she admits. "Yes there have been bumps along the road, but the fact is we've come through everything stronger than happier. After all these years, we can just come home and have a laugh together."



In the sizzling photoshoot - shot by legendary American snapper Steven Klein, the couple certainly look closer than ever. The sensual pictures show them together in a number of intimate poses, at one point sharing a passionate kiss.



The pair, who now count Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise as their new pals - are tipped to join the Tinseltown jet set. But Victoria says that becoming the biggest names in the US is not on their list of priorities. "We're not out to be the most famous people in America," she explains. "We're not looking at the move as boosting the brand. We're us and we've got our kids… We kind of keep to ourselves really."



They'll certainly have plenty of room to keep to themselves in their new £11-million Hollywood Hills mansion. The villa has six bedrooms, a tennis court and a swimming pool. But despite its luxury, the style icon says that her first consideration when house hunting was finding the perfect family home for sons Brooklyn, eight, Romeo, five, and two-year-old Cruz.



"We wanted something quite practical for the kids," she says. "It's a light, happy house, with a great corridor the kids are going to love when they're roller-skating."