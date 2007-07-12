A night to remember for Rod and Penny at the Serpentine

12 JULY 2007



With clear skies and a crowd of beautiful people it was a magical evening as London's Serpentine Gallery hosted one of its legendary soirees. And, leading the eclectic gathering of the famous and fabulous were Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart.



Smiling from ear-to-ear, the newlyweds held hands as they mingled with other celebs at the annual summer garden party. The Maggie May singer no doubt would have found it difficult to take his eyes off his new wife who dazzled in a daring backless minidress.



Other lovebirds at the glamorous occasion were art dealer Tim Jeffries and his leggy Swedish fiancée Malin Johansson, who were enjoying one of their first public outings since announcing their engagement. Meanwhile, Crash actress Thandie Newton and her director husband Oliver Parker - parents to two young daughters - were making the most of a fun night out together.



When the sun set the fashionable crowd moved inside where Geri Halliwell was spotted practising her dance moves ahead of the Spice Girls tour with her close friend, Little Britain comic David Walliams.