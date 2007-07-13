Beckhams arrive to start their new Hollywood life

hellomagazineWeb
The top British celeb pair make their way through LA airport ready to make a splash in America
The mass of press that greeted Posh and Becks indicates they already have a head start when it comes to arousing the interest of the American public
Footie ace David looked thrilled to be given the LA Galaxy football club's 23 shirt - the same number he wore at Real Madrid
13 JULY 2007
In scenes that rivalled one of the town's famous premieres, David and Victoria Beckham were greeted by hordes of photographers and excited fans as they touched down in LA to set about conquering the land of dreams.
America's newest imports held hands as they made their way through the city's International Airport, obviously delighted to be there after months of anticipation and preparation.
Beaming from ear-to-ear, David was, no doubt, looking forward to being unveiled to followers of his new club Galaxy on Friday afternoon and wearing the team's 23 shirt - the same number that he wore at Real Madrid. To face what seemed like the entire US press corp, Posh had chosen one of her favourite outfits, a chic, black sleeveless dress teamed with vertiginous red-soled Christian Louboutin heels.
Their three young sons, who'd been with them on the flight from Heathrow, were nowhere in view as they exited the terminal building shortly before 8.20pm local time. And, in a sign that the British power couple are already learning the essential elements of LA living, the celeb pair were driven off in the city's transportation of choice - a blacked-out SUV.
