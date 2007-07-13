Beckhams arrive to start their new Hollywood life

The top British celeb pair make their way through LA airport ready to make a splash in America

Photo: © Getty Images

The mass of press that greeted Posh and Becks indicates they already have a head start when it comes to arousing the interest of the American public

Footie ace David looked thrilled to be given the LA Galaxy football club's 23 shirt - the same number he wore at Real Madrid

