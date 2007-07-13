Formula One stars David and Lewis do a fashionable lap in Berlin

Scottish Formula One driver David Coulthard and new kid on the block Lewis Hamilton took a break from the race track on Thursday as they made a pit stop in Germany. The duo were in Berlin for Mercedes Benz Fashion Week, taking up pole positions at the Hugo Boss runway event.



While Hollywood belles Mischa Barton and Christina Ricci shimmered solo on the red carpet in metallic mini-dresses, David was accompanied by his own beautiful leading lady - fiancée Karen Minier. He proposed to the gorgeous Belgian Formula One TV correspondent in June last year.



Not to be left out, 22-year-old McClaren rookie Lewis also had a stunning lady on his arm. The British winner of the US Grand Prix and was joined by German model, singer and actress Eva Padberg, 27.



Lewis is quickly getting used to life in the celebrity fast lane, keeping A-list company with stars such as Jude Law, Natasha Bedingfield and rappers P Diddy and Pharrell Williams. "It's pretty cool that P Diddy has my number and is in contact with me," he admitted earlier this month. "Same with Pharrell and other stars that I have always watched on TV. I was just driving down the road listening to him on the iPod and thinking I've got his number. I call him Sean."