The Beckhams enjoy high profile start to new life stateside

16 JULY 2007



With tickertape raining down David Beckham got his first taste of life as the biggest star in the LA Galaxy when the American club introduced him to the Riot Squad - as their fans are known. And, watching proudly from the wings was wife Victoria in a distinctive fuchsia dress by Roland Mouret.



While the team's followers have given the new signing a resounding thumbs up, immediately snapping up a quarter of a million shirts bearing his number 23, there were signs that David himself may take some time to acclimatise to American living.



Acknowledging the warm welcome, their hero told the crowd that "football" was the most important thing in life apart from his family. Correcting himself, he said: "Oh, soccer. I'll get used to that, sorry."



It's a hiccough he'll likely be forgiven in a country where Beckham mania has grown to such levels that the US media has hailed him as "bigger than Schwarzenegger and hotter than Paris (Hilton)".



Straight after the ceremony Posh set about boosting her own profile with an appearance on a popular talk show. Dressed in a lady-like ensemble of cream blouse and pencil skirt, the new first lady of soccer opened up her heart about her hopes for a baby girl.



She also revealed that her family were "thrilled" with their new £11-million home which husband David saw for the first time last Thursday. "I keep having to stop myself inviting every random person I meet around to show them just how great it is."



Victoria's Spice Girl colleagues won't be getting an invite, though. David has apparently banned them from staying en masse, saying it would be too overwhelming.