Jemima and Imran bowled over by son's cricket talent

16 JULY 2007



With former cricket captain Imran Khan as a father, Sulaiman Khan had genes on his side as he faced world-class cricketer Shane Warne at the weekend. The ten-year-old delivered a googly as he bowled against the Aussie star who was consequently caught out during a charity match in South London. Watching his moment of glory were his proud parents Imran and Jemima Khan - who have remained close since their divorce - and younger brother Qasim.



The fun day out on Ham Common had been organised by Jemima's younger brother Zac Goldsmith, a committed eco campaigner who was highlighting opposition to plans to expand Heathrow Airport. While the Khan family enjoyed Saturday's sporting get-together, however, Jemima was inspiring several column inches in the weekend papers with reports of a possible reconciliation with Hugh Grant.



The pair, who split in February after three years together, have met up on several occasions in recent weeks. In June they enjoyed dinner together at the Paris Ritz and the weekend before last shared an al fresco lunch at a restaurant on London's Embankment. "They started seeing each other again in April," a friend told The Mail On Sunday. "It was on the understanding that they would give it a proper shot and that if they could make it work, they would marry."



There is even speculation that Hugh has finally proposed, but other sources close the couple insist the meeting in Paris was pure coincidence and they are simply good friends.