Puppy love for Paris and Britney as they fall for tiny Yorkies

16 JULY 2007



Paris Hilton and Britney Spears are no longer hanging out together on the Hollywood club scene, but the 26-year-olds seem to be still in sync in other ways - recently having both become mum to a tiny Yorkshire Terrier. Paris, whose new pup is reportedly called Cinderella, had hugs galore for the miniature Yorkie, which sported its own doggie bikini as it hung out with its famous owner on Malibu beach.



The latest addition to Britney's family, meanwhile, arrived on Friday after the singer made a visit to Pets of Bel Air. There she splashed out £1,500 on a mini Yorkie who she has dubbed London. The mum-of-two, who bought a parakeet last month, has been inseparable from her new four-legged friend ever since, taking him along to a dance studio and on a night out in LA.



Cinderella and London weren't the only pooches getting A-list affection over the weekend. A host of stars, including sisters Haylie and Hilary Duff - who had their hands full with one canine guest - turned out for the Bow Wow Wow fundraiser in Bel Air. The annual event is hosted in support of the Much Love Animal Rescue shelter.