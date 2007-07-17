Becks prepares for Galaxy debut as Victoria show airs in US

17 JULY 2007



After the glamorous magazine shoots and huge media interest as he touched down Stateside, it's finally time to get on with the day job for David Beckham. The talented footballer has been limbering up at the Home Depot Center where his LA Galaxy soccer team is based. On Tuesday he seemed raring to go as he joined his new team-mates for his first practice session - attracting considerable attention from the banks of photographers awaiting him. But a nagging ankle injury could force the midfielder to miss his debut match on Saturday in a friendly against Chelsea.



While hopes are high that David will change the face of the beautiful game in the US, his wife Victoria is dealing with the cool reception to her fly-on-the-wall documentary entitled Victoria Beckham Coming To America. Initially meant to be a series, it was reduced to a one-hour special and broadcast on Monday night. It showed her setting up her new home, applying for her driver's licence, lunching in Beverly Hills and pitching the first ball at a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball game.



Despite the lack of glowing reviews from American critics, however, it seems Victoria has not abandoned her small screen ambitions. Apparently the producers behind hit sitcom Ugly Betty are interested in getting the singer-turned-designer on board for a guest appearance. Despite her previous admission that she can't act, the mum-of-three doesn't think there would be a problem. "I'm seriously considering it. I'd be playing myself… and would get to wear fabulous outfits, so it wouldn't be acting."