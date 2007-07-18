Lee dons technicolor dreamcoat for star-studded first night

18 JULY 2007



The leading lights of stage and screen turned out to see a new showbiz star born on Tuesday as Lee Mead gave his first West End performance as the lead in hit musical Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. The handsome 26-year-old from Essex, who won the coveted role through BBC talent show Any Dream Will Do, earned a standing ovation from an audience that included David Walliams and previous Josephs Jason Donovan and Stephen Gately.



Despite a brief technical hitch with a revolving stage, the evening proved a great success. At the end, a euphoric Lee was joined on stage by other contestants from Any Dream Will Do as well as the musical's creators Lord Lloyd-Webber and Sir Tim Rice. The celebrations continued into the night as the cast and celebrity audience kicked up their heels at a party held in London hotspot Cirque.



Theatre impresario and show judge Bill Kenwright was accompanied by his long-term partner, Judge John Deed actress Jenny Seagrove, who has appeared in many of his stage productions. Former EastEnder and mum-of-one Lucy Benjamin, meanwhile, was also enjoying an evening out with oil businessman Richard Taggart whom she married in April last year.