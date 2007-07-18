Lee dons technicolor dreamcoat for star-studded first night

hellomagazineWeb
The talented 26-year-old, who had already appeared in a touring production of the musical as Pharaoh, wowed critics and the star-studded audience with his performance as Jospeh
Any Dream Will Do judge Bill was on hand to show support, along with his actress partner Jenny
18 JULY 2007
The leading lights of stage and screen turned out to see a new showbiz star born on Tuesday as Lee Mead gave his first West End performance as the lead in hit musical Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. The handsome 26-year-old from Essex, who won the coveted role through BBC talent show Any Dream Will Do, earned a standing ovation from an audience that included David Walliams and previous Josephs Jason Donovan and Stephen Gately.
Despite a brief technical hitch with a revolving stage, the evening proved a great success. At the end, a euphoric Lee was joined on stage by other contestants from Any Dream Will Do as well as the musical's creators Lord Lloyd-Webber and Sir Tim Rice. The celebrations continued into the night as the cast and celebrity audience kicked up their heels at a party held in London hotspot Cirque.
Theatre impresario and show judge Bill Kenwright was accompanied by his long-term partner, Judge John Deed actress Jenny Seagrove, who has appeared in many of his stage productions. Former EastEnder and mum-of-one Lucy Benjamin, meanwhile, was also enjoying an evening out with oil businessman Richard Taggart whom she married in April last year.
