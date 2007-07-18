Celebrities

News

PROMOTION

PROMOTION

The talented 26-year-old, who had already appeared in a touring production of the musical as Pharaoh, wowed critics and the star-studded audience with his performance as Jospeh
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos for gallery

Any Dream Will Do judge Bill was on hand to show support, along with his actress partner Jenny
Photo: © Getty Images

Lee dons technicolor dreamcoat for star-studded first night

18 JULY 2007

The leading lights of stage and screen turned out to see a new showbiz star born on Tuesday as Lee Mead gave his first West End performance as the lead in hit musical Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. The handsome 26-year-old from Essex, who won the coveted role through BBC talent show Any Dream Will Do, earned a standing ovation from an audience that included David Walliams and previous Josephs Jason Donovan and Stephen Gately.

Despite a brief technical hitch with a revolving stage, the evening proved a great success. At the end, a euphoric Lee was joined on stage by other contestants from Any Dream Will Do as well as the musical's creators Lord Lloyd-Webber and Sir Tim Rice. The celebrations continued into the night as the cast and celebrity audience kicked up their heels at a party held in London hotspot Cirque.

Theatre impresario and show judge Bill Kenwright was accompanied by his long-term partner, Judge John Deed actress Jenny Seagrove, who has appeared in many of his stage productions. Former EastEnder and mum-of-one Lucy Benjamin, meanwhile, was also enjoying an evening out with oil businessman Richard Taggart whom she married in April last year.

Share this article: AddThis Social Bookmark Button

Want to get sharing?


What is Yahoo! Buzz?

newsletter sign up

Your e-mail:

Latest News

ADVERTISING

BLOG

PROFILE


Lindsay Lohan

ONLINE POLL

Sorry - voting has now closed

VIDEO


New Quantum Of Solace trailer

VIDEO


All the shows from New York Fashion Week

HOROSCOPE

Make hellomagazine.com your home page | Advertising in the magazine | Advertising on the website | Disclaimer

Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico

© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved. Click here to let us bring the news to you! AddThis Feed Button