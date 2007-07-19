Paris Hilton joins ranks of football's new star fans

With just days to go before David Beckham is due to make his on-pitch debut with new team LA Galaxy, America seems to be in the grip of football fever. And further proof that the British sporting ace has already helped change the face of the beautiful game across the pond could be seen this week as the new wave of footie fans descended on an LA party thrown by British squad Chelsea FC. Whereas 12 months ago they would likely have struggled to place the team's name, some of Hollywood's bright young things were clearly more than happy to rub shoulders with the cream of UK football talent this week.



Leading the star guests was Paris Hilton. Although she's vowed to cut down on her partying ways, the hotel heiress apparently couldn't resist attending the bash - thrown by the London-based team to celebrate its tour of America - to see what all the fuss is about. She was no doubt encouraged to go along by pal Tara Reid, a self-confessed fan of the British premiere league giants.



Other glamour pusses spotted mingling with England players Frank Lampard and John Terry were Sex In The City actress Kristin Davis and LA-based model Kimberly Stewart, who was accompanied by her brother Sean. The statuesque blonde and her sibling may be keen to keep their encounter with the team's players under wraps, however, considering their dad's oft-professed allegiance to Scottish team Celtic FC.



All in all the celebrity-studded event marked a US highlight for The Blues - as Chelsea are affectionately known to fans - who are presumably aiming for equal success on the pitch against LA Galaxy on Saturday.