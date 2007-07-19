James Purefoy leads male admirers at Imogen's book party

If the launch of her latest literary effort this week is anything to go by, British author Imogen Edward-Jones can claim plenty of male fans among her readers. The mum-of-one was joined by several of the UK's best-known acting talents at the London bash to introduce Beach Babylon.



There was no mistaking the blonde author's delight as she posed for pictures with handsome Somerset-born thesp James Purefoy. The small screen hunk is currently sending female hearts racing with his brooding portrayal of Mark Anthony in the second part of BBC2 series Rome.



Also boosting the latest work in the famous Babylon series was Notting Hill actor Rhys Ifans, suave in a pin-striped suit and trilby hat. He was joined by Jason Donovan and comedian Alexander Armstrong, who became a friend of Imogen's after making a guest appearance in the TV adaptation of her earlier work Hotel Babylon.



The latest in Imogen's run of exposé titles, Beach Babylon lifts the lid on the outrageous demands of the mega-rich at an exclusive island beach resort. And like her previous bestsellers - which delved into the fashion, hotel, and airline industries - it was written with the help of an anonymous insider.