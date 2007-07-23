Hollywood society turns out to welcome the Beckhams

23 JULY 2007



As debuts go David Beckham's 16-minute appearance for LA Galaxy against Chelsea was one of his less eventful matches in football terms. But it was enough to send the 27,000-strong crowd into raptures, with some of the loudest cheers coming from the celebrity section of the stand.



In the VIP area Victoria sipped champagne with Desperate Housewife Eva Longoria. The Beckham boys, meanwhile, helped their mum's friend Katie Holmes keep an eye on her little daughter Suri. As the actress watched the game, eight-year-old Brooklyn and Cruz, two, played happily with the year-old toddler.



Also among the high-profile contingent were Arnold Schwarzenegger, California's Governator as he's been dubbed by the US media, and wife Maria Shriver, as well as British actors John Hurt and Ray Winstone. And, even though his side lost 1-0 to Chelsea, David was deeply moved by the reception. "The atmosphere is incredible," said the football hero afterwards. "It made me feel a little bit embarrassed at times."



The stellar turn-out was only topped by the glittering array of Oscar winners and Hollywood luminaries who attended Sunday evening's welcome-to-Los Angeles party. Thrown by Tom Cruise and Will Smith, the exclusive bash at the Museum Of Contemporary Art was as warm an introduction to Tinseltown society as Posh and Becks could ever have hoped for.



Wesley Snipes, Brooke Shields and Quincy Jones were among those descending on the red carpet for the British supercouple. As were A Beautiful Mind director Ron Howard and Demi Moore, who arrived with husband Ashton Kutcher. The GI Jane actress and her other half had previously hosted a dinner for the Beckhams, complete with a round of dominoes.



No wonder then that Victoria has said she feels so at home she can't see her family returning to Europe. "We've loved every minute so far," she enthused. "We have got loads of friends here and it just feels right."