Newlywed Eva's romantic rendezvous with husband Tony

hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
Despite her packed schedule, the petite actress and her new husband stepped out for a bite to eat together
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos to enlarge
Married life clearly agrees with Eva, who grinned happily as she enjoyed a meal with Tony at the pizza and pasta joint
Photo: © Rex
23 JULY 2007
Eva Longoria's feet have hardly touched the ground since she became Mrs Tony Parker just over two weeks ago. She was on the Desperate Housewives set filming the fourth season of the show just 11 days after her fairytale Parisian wedding to the French basketball ace.
Then, this weekend the diminutive actress joined the Hollywood jet set in feting the Beckhams, attending both the footballer's debut match and welcome party. But the Latina beauty still made sure she had some special time with her new husband, who took her for lunch in one of their favourite LA hang-outs.
Still obviously walking on air after their nuptials, the newlyweds arrived hand in hand at West Hollywood's Café Med. Perhaps the loved-up pair were still feeling the effects of a magical week's honeymoon spent on the secluded and stunningly beautiful Turks and Caicos islands in the Caribbean.
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.